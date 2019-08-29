JNU candidates announced, J&K takes centrestage

Abrogation of Article 370 and Kashmir will be one of the central poll issues in the upcoming Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) polls scheduled on September 6.

At a press conference held in campus Wednesday, almost all presidential candidates from various organisations spoke of the issue. ABVP’s presidential candidate Manish Jangad dedicated a large part of his speech to it: “While the whole country was celebrating the abrogation of Article 370, the Left in campus was mourning the move.

In Kashmir, reservation can be implemented now, women have got equal rights. But the Left is silent. Even Ambedkar was against Article 370. Today, the Valmiki community has got equal rights there, why isn’t BAPSA (Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association) saying anything?”

In a break from previous year, this time the ABVP and the Left Unity Panel, comprising Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Association (AISA), Democratic Students’ Federation and All India Students’ Federation, are the only two fielding candidates on all four central panel seats.

The Left Unity panel’s presidential candidate this year is Aishe Ghosh from SFI. She was the only candidate who did not mention Kashmir in her eight-minute speech. However, she told The Indian Express that the omission was not intentional.

“Our stand is that we are against the attack on democracy and the Constitution and wherever it happens, we will speak out against it. In Kashmir what happened was that democracy was killed,” she said.

The Ambedkarite BAPSA and Congress’s NSUI, which fought full panels since 2016, have this time restricted themselves to two and one seat respectively. Leaders of both organisations said the decision was taken to have a more “focussed” and “targeted” campaign.

Both the BAPSA presidential candidate Jitendra Suna and NSUI presidential candidate Prashant Kumar spoke out against the repeal of Article 370. Suna called it a “fascist move”, while Kumar said the BJP “wants the land in Kashmir, but they do not want Kashmiris”.

The Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal, which fought one seat last year, has this time fielded two candidates. CRJD presidential candidate Priyanka Bharti also slammed the BJP, saying the repeal of Article 370 was a move to “break the country”.

An independent candidate who called himself ‘Yogi of JNU’ also filed his nomination.