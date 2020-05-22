JNU begins administrative office amid strict guidelines, Aarogya Setu app a must

JNU campus (File) JNU campus (File)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi has reopened its administrative building starting today. While the university is closed for students till May 31, the re-opening of administrative office has been initiated amid strict guidelines. For teaching and non-teaching staff who would be attending the office, downloading Arogya Setu app is a must. Official notice by the varsity asked respective heads to ensure “100% coverage of this app among employees.”

All gates of the building will have thermal scanning to ensure the health of those attending office. Further, employees have been asked to avoid physical meetings, consultation, and discussions. These functions will continue to be carried out via “trustworthy social networking sites,” the official notice said. Wearing of masks is also compulsory.

Not only during work but social distancing will also be maintained during breaks. Cafeteria, canteens, and dhabas will remain to be shut until further notice. No visitors will be allowed inside the building and necessary work will be conducted through e-offices, phones, emails, etc. Physical files will not be allowed, all files will be moved through electronic mode and only Central Dak Unit will handle physical documents, if any, as per the latest notice by the varsity.

Only those who are heading sections and are residing on the campus will attend the office. Biometric attendance will not be allowed and a roster will be prepared to ensure that the required number of staff and officers attend office every day. Those who do not attend the office will continue working from home.

While these are the guidelines for the staff, for re-opening of institutes for students, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has shared detailed guidelines. The colleges are asked to invite enrolled students by August and the new batch from September. Masks and social distancing will also be mandatory for students. Further, teaching will be continued to be carried online. Teachers will be trained in ICT skills, as per UGC guidelines.

