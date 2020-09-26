JNU aspirants complain of clashing tests

Controller of Examinations Hanuman Sharma could not be reached for a comment.

Ahead of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE), scheduled to begin on October 5, many aspirants have said that they are facing difficulties, including clashing exams schedules and far off exam centres. The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has written to the Controller of Examinations, pointing out the issues.

“The exams for the two courses I had applied for – PhD Labour Studies and PhD in Law and Governance – are clashing. I have been given the same date and time for both. Although they’re from different schools, because these are interdisciplinary centres with many possible common areas of research, many would have applied for both,” said Dev Krishnan, an aspirant.

“I have been given a centre that is 40 km away, with no bus routes from my home. I will have to take the help of a friend or a relative to take me there somehow,” said Krishnan, who’s currently staying in Paravur Town in Kerala.

Another student, appearing for the MPhil entrance exam, is currently residing in Chennai but has to give the exam in Delhi.

“When we had to fill out options for centres, many of us had chosen Delhi because that time there was a possibility that physical end-semester exams may happen,” said the student.

