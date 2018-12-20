5 months before exams, JNU asks centres to submit question paper

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has asked its schools and centres to submit question papers in the multiple choice question (MCQ) format, along with the answer keys, by December 21 for entrance examinations to be held in May 2019.

“Following the decision of the Academic Council held today, the date for the final submission of MCQ-based question papers has been extended till December 21. You are requested to kindly submit the respective MCQ-based question paper from your School/Centre,” Director of Admissions Deepak Gaur said in a notice dated December 7.

“Please note that as per the AC decision, question papers not submitted by December 21 will be prepared by external experts. However, I sincerely hope that such a situation does not arise,” he added.

Centres and schools are required to file two sets of question papers along with the answer keys, the latter to be “returned after certification by Director Admissions”.

However, JNUSU president N Sai Balaji criticised the decision alleging that the move would increase the chance of question paper and answer key being leaked.

Rector I Chintamani Mahapatra, however, said: “We had started the process of asking for question papers according to the earlier schedule of entrance exams in December. Most centres had even submitted the papers. They are with the Director of Admissions and there’s no question of a leak. Answer keys are also asked for the IIT-JEE exams, so what’s the problem?”