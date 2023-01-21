scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

JNU invites application for full-time MBA programme; admissions through CAT score

To apply, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent awarded by a recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks for General Category, OBC, and EWS candidates.

jnu admissions through CAT 2023he last date to submit the application is March 15. (File image)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Jawaharlal Nehru University today announced the admissions for its 5th batch of the MBA Programme. The last date to submit the application is March 15.

To apply, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent awarded by a recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks for General Category, OBC, and EWS candidates. For SC/ST/PWD candidates, a minimum of 45 per cent marks in aggregate is the minimum mark required for admission.

Read |IIM-Rohtak PGP Placements: 16.7% increase in average salary

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination, and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results, can also apply. If selected, such candidates will be allowed to join as per the University Rules, only if they submit the documentary evidence of having qualified the eligibility requirements by a specific date.

Selection procedure

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court

All applicants seeking admission in the MBA programme must have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2022 conducted by IIMs. JNU will use the CAT score for short-listing the applicants for group discussion and personal interviews for the MBA programme.

Also read |A Vellayan re-appointed as chairperson of IIM Kozhikode’s Board of Governors

Based on the CAT score merit, the number of applicants shortlisted for GD and PI will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category. The final list of selected candidates will be based on the CAT score and marks obtained in the Group Discussion and Personal Interview with respective weightage as 70 per cent, 10 per cent, and 20 per cent of the CAT score.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 12:12 IST
Next Story

Recession fear: IT employees urge Maharashtra govt intervention in delayed joining of freshers

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close