JNU invites application for full-time MBA programme; admissions through CAT score

Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Jawaharlal Nehru University today announced the admissions for its 5th batch of the MBA Programme. The last date to submit the application is March 15.

To apply, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent awarded by a recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks for General Category, OBC, and EWS candidates. For SC/ST/PWD candidates, a minimum of 45 per cent marks in aggregate is the minimum mark required for admission.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination, and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results, can also apply. If selected, such candidates will be allowed to join as per the University Rules, only if they submit the documentary evidence of having qualified the eligibility requirements by a specific date.

Selection procedure

All applicants seeking admission in the MBA programme must have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2022 conducted by IIMs. JNU will use the CAT score for short-listing the applicants for group discussion and personal interviews for the MBA programme.

Based on the CAT score merit, the number of applicants shortlisted for GD and PI will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category. The final list of selected candidates will be based on the CAT score and marks obtained in the Group Discussion and Personal Interview with respective weightage as 70 per cent, 10 per cent, and 20 per cent of the CAT score.