JNU extends application deadline for MBA admissions 2022

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended the application deadline of the MBA Admissions 2022. Applicants can submit their applications for the Masters in Business administration (MBA) course for the academic year 2022-23 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in till March 10, 2022.

Earlier, the last date to register was February 28, 2022. Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification obtained must entail a minimum of three years of education after class 12 or equivalent.

Read | Pune University professor is first woman VC of JNU

JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘new registration’ and fill the online application with personal details.

Step 3: Fill out the online application with Qualification Details.

Step 4: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature.

All applicants seeking admission in the MBA programme must have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2021 conducted by IIMs. Each applicant applying for admission in the MBA programme must submit his/her CAT registration number and CAT score.

Also Read | Indian MBBS students in Ukraine may be forced to shift to other medical schools to complete studies

The final list of selected candidates will be based on 70 per cent weightage to CAT score, 10 per cent to group discussion and 20 per cent weightage to the personal interview. JNU offers admission to 75 seats in the MBA programme.