JNU advises students to return home amid coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) advised its students to return to their homes. All students are strongly advised to return to their homes and take adequate precautions as per guidelines issued by the Government of India. All conferences/ seminars, workshops, cultural activities, meetings etc on the campus during the above period would remain cancelled till further order, the varsity notification mentioned.

Meanwhile, the hostel services will be open for foreign nationals. “Hostel services will be limited to only basic mess facility and will be available in few hostels for foreign nationals and those students who stay back in hostels for valid reasons,” the notification mentioned.

The covid-19 cases in the country rose to 114, with one new case reported from Ladakh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala each.

The Jamia Milia Islamia had also issued an advisory on Sunday asking its students to go home due to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The places of large gatherings like hostels, dinning halls, libraries, kitchens are all highly-vulnerable and susceptible to the threat of the deadly COVID-19, according to the advisory. Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur) has asked the students to vacate hostels by March 19, 2020.

All undergraduate, MBA, and first year MTech/ MDes/ MS students are required to vacate the hostels by March 19. Only PhD, second year MTech/MDes/MS and fifth year dual degree students already on campus are permitted to stay in the hostels after March 19, read the institute notification.

