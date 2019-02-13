JNU adopts policy on EWS admission amid AC ruckus

Amid ruckus at the venue of an Academic Council (AC) meeting at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, the varsity administration Tuesday declared it has adopted the “Government of India Policy on Reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for admission in Central Educational Institutions”.

“The JNU administration had scheduled an emergency meeting of the Academic Council at 3 pm at the Convention Centre on February 12, 2019, to adopt the ‘Government of India Policy on Reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for admission in Central Educational Institutions’,” said JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) and JNU Students’ Union, however, called the meeting “illegal” and allegedly forcibly stopped the AC members from entering the venue, demanding that the meeting be rescheduled to a later date. “All entry points to the Convention Centre were blockaded by some teachers and students… JNUTA and JNUSU office-bearers are not full AC members and are only special invitees. Currently, there is no legally notified JNUSU…,” Kumar added.

“The agitators did not pay heed to appeals by AC members to allow them to enter the building… the JNUTA and some students undemocratically prevented them from discharging their responsibilities…,” he added.

Kumar said given the situation, the administration “had no alternative but to hold the meeting at an alternative venue”.

JNUTA secretary Avinash Kumar said, “The meeting was recalled only to discuss the adoption of a policy of reservations for EWS, for which the JNU administration has not provided adequate papers. Agenda papers do not share any information about the sources for providing additional funds for the expansion of infrastructure, faculty and staff strength in case a 25 per cent expansion in admissions is implemented.”

He added, “The hasty convening of the meeting was evidence of the ulterior motives of the administration…”