JNUEE, CEEB answer key 2019: Last day to raise challenge, check how

JNUEE, CEEB answer key 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the answer key for the Jawaharlal Nehru Entrance Exam (JNUEE) and Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) at its official website, ntajnu.nic.in. The last date to download the question paper and answer key from the website is June 9, 2019 (Sunday) up to 11:50 pm.

Students can also raise challenge or objection if they find any error in the answer key. A sum of Rs 1000 will be applicable for each challenge. If the challenge is found to be correct, the fee will be refunded.

JNUEE, CEEB answer key 2019: How to raise challenge

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntajnu.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘answer key challenge’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the application number

Step 5: Mark the answer you think is wrong

Step 6: Select the right answer and attach supporting documents

Step 7: Make payment

JNEEE and CEEB are entrance exams for admission to the JNU. A total of 1,16,558 candidates appeared for the exam from across the country. This was the first time that the JNU entrance test was conducted online and by a third party vendor. The change of entrance exam had to face backlash from students and teachers. The JNU students Union (JNUSU) has opposed the MCQ-based exam claiming, “the time-tested method of conducting JNU entrance exam assessing the different aspects of a student’s potential for learning and research has been replaced without any academic reasoning.” The official statement added, “The NTA has been outsourced for the exam and this makes transparency and accountability beyond JNU community.”

The exams were conducted from May 27 to May 30, 2019. There were also reports that the JNUEE question paper was allegedly leaked by the NTA denied any such possibility.