JNU admissions for MBA, MPhil begins

JNU campus

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has invited applications for MBA, MPhil, PhD under JRF category, and diploma of proficiency programme. The application process has begun and will conclude on September 21. Candidates will also be given a window to edit their application from September 23 to 25. Interested can apply at jnu.ac.in.

For MBA admissions, selected candidates will be called for group discussion and personal interview on October 9, October 12 to 22. The merit list will be released on October 29.

All applicants seeking admission in the MBA programme at JNU must have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2019 conducted by IIMs. Each applicant applying for admission to the MBA programme must submit his/her CAT registration number and CAT Score. The eligibility for admission in MBA programme for foreign national will be valid GMAT score (minimum 500) and a Bachelor’s degree.

Candidates applying for MBA programme at JNU will have to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 2000. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 1000.

While the candidates for admission to MPhil and PhD have to appear for Computer Based Test (CBT) and candidates qualifying with 50 per cent marks for general category and 45 per cent marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC, however, for JRF qualified candidates the CBT requirement is exempted.

Diploma of proficiency is offered by Centre of Chinese and South-East Asian Studies, Centre of Korean Studies, Centre of Arabic and African Studies. These courses are available after class 12 level of education. Candidates with at least 45 per cent marks and certificate of proficiency in the concerned language or having cleared a recognised exam can apply.

