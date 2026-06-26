JNU Admissions 2026: University releases results for MA, MSC & MCA courses at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results from jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the results for two-year postgraduate courses. The result link is active for MA, MCA, and MSC. Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results from jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Such students have to write their application number, mentioned on the admit cards, followed by their password and the captcha code.

Admissions to postgraduate programmes at JNU for the 2026-27 academic session are held based on candidates’ performance in CUET (PG) 2026, along with deprivation points awarded to eligible applicants, as per the university’s admission policy outlined in the e-Prospectus. The CUET PG result was declared on April 24, 2026.