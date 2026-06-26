JNU Admissions 2026: University releases results for MA, MSC & MCA courses at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results from jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 26, 2026 10:47 AM IST
JNU Admissions 2026: University releases results for MA, MSC & MCA courses at jnuee.jnu.ac.inStudents who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results from jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
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The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the results for two-year postgraduate courses. The result link is active for MA, MCA, and MSC. Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results from jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Such students have to write their application number, mentioned on the admit cards, followed by their password and the captcha code.

Admissions to postgraduate programmes at JNU for the 2026-27 academic session are held based on candidates’ performance in CUET (PG) 2026, along with deprivation points awarded to eligible applicants, as per the university’s admission policy outlined in the e-Prospectus. The CUET PG result was declared on April 24, 2026.

Before applying for the admission and counselling process, students are advised to read the University’s detailed e-prospectus outlining eligibility criteria, seat matrix, reservation policies, and programme-specific requirements at the official website. As the results are announced, students will have to work according to the admission schedule released by the University.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released a revised admission schedule for its Postgraduate (PG) and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

JNU 2026 PG Admissions: Complete schedule below

Online Submission of Application Form
May 25 – June 15 (11:50 pm)
Publication of First Merit Lists for Admissions June 23
Pre-enrolment registration (first list)
June 23 – June 25
Publication of Second Merit Lists & Supernumerary Seat for Admissions July 1
Pre-enrolment registration (second list) July 1 – July 3
Physical Verification of Admission July 7 – July 14
Last and Final Call for admission against vacant seats
July 20 – July 22
Publication of the Last and Final List for Admission July 28
Pre-enrolment registration (final list) July 28 – July 30
Physical verification of Admission (final list)
August 3 – August 4
Deadline for Admission/Registration August 7

According to the updated timeline, the first merit list for admissions was published on June 25, 2026. The admission process will continue until August 10, 2026. Candidates whose names appear on the first merit list must complete pre-enrollment registration and fee payment within the specified dates to confirm their admission.

JNU offers postgraduate courses through several schools and centres, including the School of Social Sciences, School of International Studies, School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, School of Environmental Sciences, and School of Computer and Systems Sciences. The university has programmes in foreign languages, international relations, sociology, economics, biotechnology, and data science.

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