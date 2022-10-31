JNU Admissions 2022: Third merit list released; here’s how to check

JNU Admissions 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) released its third merit list in online mode for UG, COP and integrated postgraduate programmes. Interested candidates can check the list at the official JNU website — jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The first seat allotment list was released on October 21 for undergraduate and certificate of proficiency programmes, which was followed by a second list on October 27. The third list was released on October 30, and candidates now have time till today (October 31) to block their seats in the allotted course at the university.

JNU Admissions 2022: How to check third merit list

Step 1: Visit the official JNU website — jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the links available for third merit list (according to your programme/ course).

Step 3: Key in your application number, password and the given captcha to login.

Step 4: The JNU third list will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Now, the varsity will conduct the physical verification of admission of selected candidates from November 1 to 4, and a final list (if needed) will be released by November 9. The offline classes for the incoming batch are likely to begin from November 21.

This is the first time that JNU is accepting admissions in the undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).