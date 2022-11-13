scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

JNU Admissions 2022: Third merit list for PG courses released; steps to check

JNU Admissions 2022: Candidates can now check the merit list at the official JNU website — jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU, JNU admissions 2022, JNU admissionsCandidates will now have time from November 13 till November 15 to block their seats. (Representative image. File)

JNU Admissions 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will today release the third merit list for PG and ADOP courses. Candidates who wish to get admitted in the varsity can check the merit list at the official JNU website — jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Candidates will now have time from November 13 till November 15 to block their seats.

JNU PG Admissions 2022: How to check third merit list

Step 1: Visit the official JNU website — jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for the second merit list.

Step 3: Key in the required credentials, if needed.

Step 4: The second merit list for PG admissions will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the merit list for future reference.

According to the official schedule, the physical verification of admission and registration of selected candidates will take place on November 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25. After that, the release of final list after registration will be done by December 2 (tentative), wherever considered necessary.

Similarly, pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of final list will be between December 2 and 3, tentatively. After that, physical verification of admission/registration for final List of selected candidates will be between December 6 and 7. The academic session is scheduled to begin from November 28, with December 30 as the admission deadline.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 01:51:16 pm
