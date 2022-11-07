JNU Admissions 2022: Second merit list for PG courses to release tomorrow; here’s how to check

JNU Admissions 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will tomorrow release the second merit list for postgraduate programmes. Once released, the merit list will be available at the official JNU website — jnuee.jnu.ac.in

According to the official schedule released on JNU website, the second merit list for admission to postgraduate courses will be released on November 8 (Tuesday).

JNU PG Admissions 2022: How to check second merit list

Step 1: Visit the official JNU website — jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for the second merit list.

Step 3: Key in the required credentials, if needed.

Step 4: The second merit list for PG admissions will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the merit list for future reference.

After this, candidates will have time till November 10 to block their seats by completing the admission process and paying the course fees.

Advertisement

According to the official schedule, the third and supernumerary seat list will be displayed on the official JNU website on November 13, and candidates will have time till November 15 to block their seats. The varsity is aiming to start the academic year for all postgraduate programmes till November 28.