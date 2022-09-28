scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

JNU Admissions 2022: Registration process begins for undergraduate courses 

For registration, candidates will have to fill out an online application with personal details and qualification details. Then scanned photos and signatures need to be uploaded and payment is to be made.

jnu admissions, cuet ug 2022Candidates can apply for undergraduate programmes at the university through the official website of JNUEE. (File image)

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday began the registration process for admission to its undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Candidates can apply for undergraduate programmes at the university through the official website of JNUEE.

Upon visiting the website, one needs to click on the link about applications for BA programmes. That will open a portal where candidates can log in with their CUET-UG application number and date of birth as password, a JNU official said.

DU Admissions 2022 |DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University takes steps for smooth admission process with CUET UG

The registration fee for candidates belonging to the general category, economically weaker section and OBC is Rs 250 and Rs 100 for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities.

Foreign nationals will have to pay Rs 2,392 for registration.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...Premium
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...

For registration, candidates will have to fill out an online application with personal details and qualification details. Then scanned photos and signatures need to be uploaded and payment is to be made.

“A candidate should furnish all details while filling the online application form and is also required to create a password and answer a chosen security question,” the official said.

“After successful submission of personal details, an application number will be generated and it will be used to complete the remaining steps of the form and will also be required for all future correspondence.” This year the university has opted for CUET for admission to undergraduate programmes.

Also read |How to earn an internship at United Nations? A student guides us

Admissions to BA (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, BSc-MSc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology and Certificate of Proficiency Programmes of Jawaharlal Nehru University for the Academic Year 2022-23 are being done through CUET (UG) 2022.

Advertisement

JNU is among the last central universities in the city that have opened its registration process for admission to undergraduate programs. While Jamia Millia Islamia started the registration process last month, Delhi University launched its admission portal on September 12.

The result of the debut edition of the CUET for undergraduate admissions was declared by the National Testing Agency earlier this month. 

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 10:47:42 am
Next Story

Karan Kundrra is ‘fearing for life’ as Tejasswi Prakash ‘bullies’ him. See hilarious post

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement