JNU Admissions 2022: Post CUET result, registration portal to open soon

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi will soon commence the admission process for their undergraduate programmes. This year, the university is conducting admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022. Candidates who registered for JNU will soon be able to access the admission portal at the official JNU website — jnu.ac.in.

“Consequent upon declaration of CUET (UG)-2022 result by NTA, the Admission Branch is processing data/details of candidates provided by NTA and shall open the portal shortly on JNU website for candidates seeking admission in JNU to fill application form by paying admission processing fee,” the official notice from JNU read.

To check the notice and further steps, candidates will have to visit the official JNU website — jnu.ac.in — and then click on the admissions tab available in the top menu. From there, candidates will choose UG courses and the latest information will be provided.

Like all other central universities, this will be the first time that JNU will use CUET UG score as an assessment point for admissions to all undergraduate courses.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will be taking CUET score for just eight undergraduate programmes. These include six BA (Hons) programmes — Sanskrit, Hindi, French & Francophone Studies, Spanish & Latin American Studies, Economics, and History. The other two programmes are B.Sc Biotechnology and B.Voc (Solar Energy). The varsity will soon release the list of selected candidates, university Registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri told indianexpress.com