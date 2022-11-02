JNU Admissions 2022: PG First merit list today; how to check

JNU PG Merit list 2022: Candidates can check the merit list at the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in (File image)

JNU PG Admissions 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the first merit list for post-graduate admissions today i;e November 2. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in

As per the schedule, candidates can pre-enrol and complete the registration process between November 2 and 15. The physical verification of candidates and registration of selected candidates will be carried out from November 14 to 17 and November 21 to 23. The final selection list based on registrations will be released on December 2.

The second merit list will be released on November 8 and the blocking of seats has to be carried out between November 8 to 10. The third list will be released on November 13.

The post-graduate classes at JNU will commence on November 28 and the deadline for admissions registration is December 30.