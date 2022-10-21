scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

JNU Admissions 2022: First seat allotment list released

JNU Admissions 2022: Candidates will have to block their seats before October 23 to confirm their admission. Candidates can check the list at the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU, Jawaharlal Nehru UniversityCandidates can check the list at the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in (Representative image)

JNU Admissions 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) today released the first seat allotment list for undergraduate and certificate of proficiency (COP) programmes. Candidates can check the list at the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Read |DU Admissions 2022: University hopes to fill all seats in first round

This year, JNU is accepting admission to its undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Candidates will have to block their seats before October 23 to confirm their admission.

JNU 1st list 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Step 2: On the left panel, click on the list link3
Step 3: Enter credentials to log-in
Step 4: Click on submit to view allotted seat

As per notice, the second merit list will be released on October 22, while the third and supernumerary seat list will be issued on October 27.

JNU is among the last central universities in the city that have opened its registration process for admission to undergraduate programs. While Jamia Millia Islamia started the registration process last month, Delhi University launched its admission portal on September 12.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 11:57:47 am
Next Story

Instagram enhances safety for Creators to help protect them against abuse, harassment

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement