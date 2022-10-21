JNU Admissions 2022: First seat allotment list released

Candidates can check the list at the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in (Representative image)

JNU Admissions 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) today released the first seat allotment list for undergraduate and certificate of proficiency (COP) programmes. Candidates can check the list at the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in

This year, JNU is accepting admission to its undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Candidates will have to block their seats before October 23 to confirm their admission.

JNU 1st list 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the left panel, click on the list link3

Step 3: Enter credentials to log-in

Step 4: Click on submit to view allotted seat

As per notice, the second merit list will be released on October 22, while the third and supernumerary seat list will be issued on October 27.

JNU is among the last central universities in the city that have opened its registration process for admission to undergraduate programs. While Jamia Millia Islamia started the registration process last month, Delhi University launched its admission portal on September 12.