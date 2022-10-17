scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

JNU Admissions 2022: First merit list today; how to check

JNU Admissions 2022: Selected students will have to block their seats till October 19. This will be followed by a second list on October 22 and a third list on October 27. The physical verification of the selected candidates will take place from November 1 to 4.

JNU, Jnu admissions 2022Candidates can check the merit list at he official website of JNUEE. (File image)

JNU Admissions 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) wull release the first merit list for undergraduate admissions today i;e October 17. Candidates can check the merit list at he official website of JNUEE.

The JNU will be admitting the students to its undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) courses this year through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The online application process started on September 29 and concluded on October 12.

JNU first merit list 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website 

Step 2: Go to the merit list link

Step 3: Click on the pdf link provided

Step 4: Check merit list and take a prinout for future reference

Selected students will have to block their seats till October 19. This will be followed by a second list on October 22 and a third list on October 27. The physical verification of the selected candidates will take place from November 1 to 4.

The university has finalised November 7 as the date for commencement of classes for the newly admitted students. There are 342 undergraduate seats and 1025 postgraduate seats available at the university

 

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 11:00:09 am
Halloween Ends wins box office but renews streaming debate

Live Blog

