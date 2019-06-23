JNU admissions 2019: PhD, MPhil result declared, how to check

JNU admissions 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has declared the result for the entrance exam conducted to enrol students in the PhD and MPhil courses at the varsity. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at admissions.jnu.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the NTA has released the final answer key for the JNUEE and CEEB 2019 at ntajnu.nic.in. The results for entrance exams conducted to enrol students in the undergraduate and postgraduate courses at JNU will be declared soon. A similar announcement was made by the vice-chancellor of the varsity through is official twitter handle.

Results declaration begins for M.Phil. and Ph.D. programmes. Results to be announced for other programmes shortly on JNU admissions website.https://t.co/RKXNxSTewT pic.twitter.com/gJqUJs2woa — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) June 23, 2019

Those who have appeared for the exam can check their result by following these steps –

JNU admissions 2019: How to download MPhil, PhD result

Step 1: Visit the official website, admissions.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link junee 2019 result

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear

The exams for admission to JNU – JNU entrance exam (JJNUEE) and Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) were conducted from May 27 to May 30, 2019. A total of 1,16,558 registrations for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.