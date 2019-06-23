Toggle Menu
JNU admissions 2019: PhD, MPhil result declared, how to check

JNU admissions 2019: While the result for over 36 PhD and MPhil courses has been declared the final answer key for all the entrance exams is also released. The remaining results will be declared soon too.

JNU admissions 2019: Result for MPhil, PhD declared. (Representational image)

JNU admissions 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has declared the result for the entrance exam conducted to enrol students in the PhD and MPhil courses at the varsity. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at admissions.jnu.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the NTA has released the final answer key for the JNUEE and CEEB 2019 at ntajnu.nic.in. The results for entrance exams conducted to enrol students in the undergraduate and postgraduate courses at JNU will be declared soon. A similar announcement was made by the vice-chancellor of the varsity through is official twitter handle.

Those who have appeared for the exam can check their result by following these steps –

JNU admissions 2019: How to download MPhil, PhD result

Step 1: Visit the official website, admissions.jnu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the scrolling link junee 2019 result
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Result will appear

The exams for admission to JNU – JNU entrance exam (JJNUEE) and Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) were conducted from May 27 to May 30, 2019. A total of 1,16,558 registrations for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.

