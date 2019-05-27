Toggle Menu
JNU admissions 2019: Over 1.16 lakh applied for 3,383 seats; NTA to conduct JNUEE tomorrow

JNU admissions 2019: The entrance exam for admission to JNU will be conducted from May 27 to May 30, 2019. This year the exam conducting body was changed and the exam format was changed as the exam went online as well as become MCQ-based, this received flak from the student community.

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

JNU admission 2019: For the first ever online exam for admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the newly-appointed National Testing Agency (NTA) has received a total of 1,16,558 registrations for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.

The JNUEE for admission will be conducted from May 27 to May 30, 2019. Each day, the exam will be conducted in two shifts — the morning shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shifts will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be held across 122 cities.

As the exam went online for the first time from this year onwards, the pattern also changed to be conducted in a multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format. Students from the varsity had criticised the move. The JNU students Union (JNUSU) has opposed the MCQ-based exam claiming, “The time-tested method of conducting JNU entrance exam assessing the different aspects of a student’s potential for learning and research has been replaced without any academic reasoning.” The official statement added, “The NTA has been outsourced for the exam and this makes transparency and accountability beyond JNU community.”

The number of male candidates is more than that of females with 67,801 and 48,751 students registering from both the genders respectively.

“Each centre has been provided with jammers. A total of 1400 jammers has been deployed. To oversee the examinations in addition to NTA Control Room, there are 122 City Coordinators,” states the NTA.

