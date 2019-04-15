JNU admissions 2019: Last date to apply for JNUEE 2019

JNU admissions 2019: The application process for admission to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is ending today at April 15 (Monday), 2019. Candidates who submit application forms will be eligible for JNU entrance examination. This is the first time that the JNUEE is being conducted online and the Nation Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the exam. Interested students can apply at the official website, ntajnu.nic.in.

Candidates can continue to submit the application fee till April 16, 2019. Two entrance exams – Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) or Combined Entrance Exam for Biotechnology (CEEB) will be for admission to the JNU from May 27 to 31, 2019.

JNU admission 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntajnu.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘fill the application form for JNUEE/CEEB 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply’ under new candidate registration

Step 5: Register using basic information

Step 6: Use registration number to log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

After submitting the application form, candidates will further be given a window make corrections, if any, to their application form April 22 to April 28, 2019, as per the official notification.