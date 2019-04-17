JNU admission 2019: Registration for NTA’s JNUEE 2019 to close tomorrow

JNU admission 2019: The application process for admission to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be ending on April 18, 2019. Candidates who wish to apply for admission at the second best Indian university can do so at the official link ntajnu.nic.in. This is the first time that the exam is being conducted online and in MCQ-based format. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been conducting the entrance exam for the first time this year.

Despite protests from the JNU students’ union (JNUSU), both the exams — Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) and Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) — will be conducted online, in MCQ-based format and by the NTA from May 27 to 31, 2019.

As per the data released by the JNU, “This is a record number of applications received for JNUEE as compared to previous years and still, more are expected to apply as the deadline has been extended. The total number of candidates who applied for JNUEE held for the academic years 2017 and 2018 were 51,818 and 69,605 respectively.”

JNU admission 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntajnu.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘fill the application form for JNUEE/CEEB 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply’ under new candidate registration

Step 5: Register using basic information

Step 6: Use registration number to log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

The JNU administration claims that this year record number of students are appearing for JNUEE, that is, around 88,000 students up from 69,000 of 2018 and 51,000 of 2017, they said. However, a cursory look at press report of 2017 in which administration officials claimed that in 2017 a ‘record’ 1,05,000 people will sit for the exam.