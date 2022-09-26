scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

JNU Admisisons 2022 portal likely to launch tomorrow for CUET UG candidates

This year the university is taking admission to its various programmes based on scores on the CUET.

JNU admissions 2022, CUET UG, jnu. The varsity is offering a total of 342 UG and 1025 PG seats in various schools and disciplines. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Jawaharlal Nehru University is planning to launch the admission portal for the undergraduate admission 2022 through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on September 27, a varsity official said on Monday.

This year the university is taking admission to its various programmes based on scores on the CUET.
“JNU is planning to launch the JNU portal for UG admissions by tomorrow, 27th September 2022,” the official told PTI.

Read |DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University’s first phase of admissions to begin on Sept 26; check the details

The announcement comes days after the result of the debut edition of the CUET for undergraduate admissions was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Soon after the result, the JNU deputy registrar – Admission, Jagdish Singh, issued a notice stating the admission branch is processing data and details of candidates provided by the NTA and portal will open shortly on its website.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...Premium
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goalsPremium
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...

“Consequent upon the declaration of CUET UG 2022 by NTA, the admission branch is processing data, details of candidates provided by the NTA and shall open the portal shortly on JNU website for candidates seeking admission in JNU to fill application form by paying the processing fee,” the notice dated September 16 read.

Central University of Haryana | St. Stephens | Banaras Hindu University | Central University of Karnataka | Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) | Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) 

The university offers around 10 UG and 34 PG courses. The varsity is offering a total of 342 UG and 1025 PG seats in various schools and disciplines.

Advertisement

JNU had been conducting admission through JNU Entrance Examination JNUEE since 2019 at different centres of the country in collaboration with NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 08:12:30 pm
Next Story

Karnataka: Why govt has brought in a Bill giving job quotas to locals, promoting use of Kannada

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement