JNTUH UG results 2020 declared, check direct link

JNTUH UG results 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) has declared the results for Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) examinations. The results for both regular and supplementary examinations are now available at the website- jntuh.ac.in.

While many candidates are facing issues in loading the primary website, candidates can check result by following these steps.

JNTUH results 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website, jntuhresults.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the download result link

Step 3: Click on the subject wise result link

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The students can collect the mark sheets from the university.

About Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad

Established on October 2, 1972, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad is the first Technological University in the country. It has been in the forefront for the past 44 years in providing quality technological education of relevance in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

After 36 years of existence, it was restructured into four different Universities by the government vide government Ordinance number 13, dated August 18, 2008 and act of state legislature number 30 dated September 2008, as mentioned in the varsity website.

