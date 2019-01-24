JNTUH undergraduate, postgraduate result declared, check at jntuh.ac.in

Toggle Menu
JNTUH results 2019 declared for BTech, MTech classes for all the years and compartment exam results are also out. Check at jntuh.ac.in or resultsjntuh.in. Exams were held in November 2018.

JNTU H result 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad (JNUTH) has declared results for the exams held in November 2018 on its official website jntuh.ac.in. Candidates can also check the results at the alternative website, jntuhresults.in.

The university has released results for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level exams. The website is also hosting results for the RRM exams conducted in December 2018. While many candidates are facing issues in loading the primary website, candidates can check result by following these steps.

JNTUH results 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website, jntuhresults.in

Step 2: On the home page click, Result servicer I/II/II

Step 3: Click on the subject you have appeared for eg, Btech sem I/II/MTech etc

Step 4: Log-in using user id

Step 5: Result will appear

The result for reevaluation exams has also been declared. Candidates can check and download the result. They will get a provisional result copy from the university campus.

