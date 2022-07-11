JNTU Hyderabad, Osmania University postpone exams due to heavy rain

Due to the intense rain in Telangana, Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad postponed the exam on Sunday.

Osmania University has postponed its exams for the second time. The varsity announced in a recent press release that all examinations scheduled from July 11 to 13 have been postponed due to torrential rains in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts. The university also stated that all other exams scheduled to begin on July 14 will go ahead as planned. The new timetable has not yet been released; however, the university has stated that the postponed examinations timetable will be released soon.

According to a circular issued by JNTU Hyderabad, the university’s B.Tech and B.Pharm IV year II semester regular and supplementary examinations scheduled for July 11 and B.Tech and B.Pharm IV year I semester supplementary examinations scheduled for July 12 have been postponed.

The midterm exams for B.Tech and B.Pharm III Year II semester II that were set for July 11 and 12 were also cancelled. On July 16, the remaining II midterm exams are planned to be administered.

Due to heavy rains in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts, the Telangana government declared three-day holidays. Eight districts—Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, and the capital city of Hyderabad—were on red alert.