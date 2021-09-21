JMI student bags Rs 14 lakh package

Updated: September 21, 2021 6:56:02 pm
A student from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) bagged Rs 14 lakh per annum offer in the campus placement drive for the academic year 2021-2022. More than 10 multinationals companies have conducted virtual campus placement drives and the average package is about Rs 7 lakh.
Students from engineering, computer science and commerce streams bagged high-paid offers. About 100 students have been selected from B Tech and MCA programmes while 7 students of master of commerce (M Com) were selected by Deloitte.
Prof ZA Jaffery, Director, University Placement Cell, while congratulating the placement team said that this year they invited “good companies on a priority basis.”
The strong industry-academia linkages forged by the JMI, its quality of students and teaching have helped the university emerge as a top draw among some of the biggest corporate names from across the country. In the coming month, more companies are lined up for campus placement drives.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-