Tuesday, September 21, 2021
JMI student bags Rs 14 lakh package

About 100 students have been selected from B. Tech. and MCA programmes while 7 students of master of commerce (M.Com) were selected by Deloitte.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: September 21, 2021 6:56:02 pm
Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Millia Islamia teachers, Jamia Teachers’ Association, Central Civil Services pension rules, indian express newsSince then, more than 10 multinationals companies have conducted virtual campus placement drives. 

A student from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) bagged Rs 14 lakh per annum offer in the campus placement drive for the academic year 2021-2022. More than 10 multinationals companies have conducted virtual campus placement drives and the average package is about Rs 7 lakh. 

Students from engineering, computer science and commerce streams bagged high-paid offers. About 100 students have been selected from B Tech and MCA programmes while 7 students of master of commerce (M Com) were selected by Deloitte.

Prof ZA Jaffery, Director, University Placement Cell, while congratulating the placement team said that this year they invited “good companies on a priority basis.”

The strong industry-academia linkages forged by the JMI, its quality of students and teaching have helped the university emerge as a top draw among some of the biggest corporate names from across the country. In the coming month, more companies are lined up for campus placement drives.

 

