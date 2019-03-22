JMI school admissions 2019: With online portal, applications number reaches record high

JMI school admissions 2019: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) received a record number of applications through its online portal for admission in various classes of its school. A total of 40,437 applications has been received for admission in different school programmes. This was the first time that the applications for admission in class prep, nursery and class 1 were invited through the online portal.

The number of application received for prep is 1,163, for nursery was 2,122 and for class 1 was 2,019, which the institute claims to be a record for these school programmes. The number of application received for admission in class 6 was 5,262, for Class 9 the applications reached 10,075 and for class 11: Science stream a total of 14,274 applications and in Arts and commerce 2,814 and 2,708 applications were received respectively.

JMI School has draw process for admission in Prep, nursery and Class I. However admission test will be conducted for class 6, 9 and 11 between May 16 to May 18 in JMI campus and in Delhi only.

A helpdesk was created at the office of COE-JMI to help candidates and address their grievances for filling online admission form. The overall response from the applicants to apply for admission in school programmes is an indication of high demand.

The online application for the admission in Jamia School for class prep, nursery, Class 1 and 6, 9, 11 for Arts, Commerce, and Science stream was invited for the session 2019-20. The last date of form submission was March 10 and was open for editing till March 14, 2019. The form was designed and opened by the Office of Controller of Examinations, JMI.

Meanwhile, the admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses are open in the Jamia Milia Islamia University.