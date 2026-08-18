JMI placements: 34 students selected by TCS, highest package up to Rs 11.59 lakh

Thirty-four students from the 2027 batch of BTech, MTech, MCA and MSc programmes at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have been selected by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) through the university’s campus placement process.

The selection was conducted by the University Placement Cell (UPC), JMI. A total of 300 students participated in the TCS aptitude test held on July 25 at the Computer Laboratories of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology. Of these, 117 students were shortlisted for interviews.

The interviews were conducted on August 3 and 4 at the TCS office, following which 34 students were selected.

The selected students have been offered positions under three TCS profiles. One student was selected for TCS Prime, with an annual package ranging from Rs 9.09 lakh to Rs 11.59 lakh. Twenty-six students were selected for TCS Digital, with annual packages ranging from Rs 7.09 lakh to Rs 7.39 lakh, while seven students were selected for TCS Ninja, with packages ranging from Rs 3.46 lakh to Rs 3.62 lakh.