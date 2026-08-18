JMI placements: 34 students selected by TCS, highest package up to Rs 11.59 lakh

Thirty-four students from the 2027 batch of BTech, MTech, MCA and MSc programmes at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have been selected by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) through the university’s campus placement process.
The selection was conducted by the University Placement Cell (UPC), JMI. A total of 300 students participated in the TCS aptitude test held on July 25 at the Computer Laboratories of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology. Of these, 117 students were shortlisted for interviews.
The interviews were conducted on August 3 and 4 at the TCS office, following which 34 students were selected.
The selected students have been offered positions under three TCS profiles. One student was selected for TCS Prime, with an annual package ranging from Rs 9.09 lakh to Rs 11.59 lakh. Twenty-six students were selected for TCS Digital, with annual packages ranging from Rs 7.09 lakh to Rs 7.39 lakh, while seven students were selected for TCS Ninja, with packages ranging from Rs 3.46 lakh to Rs 3.62 lakh.
The University Placement Cell said it continues to facilitate training and placement opportunities for students and help them access career opportunities with leading organisations.
Meanwhile, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the deadline for applications to programmes offered by its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). As per the revised schedule, candidates who have not yet completed their applications can now apply until September 8. The earlier deadline was August 10.
Candidates seeking admission can complete the application process through JMI’s official admission portal, admission.jmi.ac.in.
The extension comes days after JMI announced the introduction of 11 new certificate and diploma programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. The new programmes will be added to the CDOE’s existing portfolio of 49 courses, taking the total number of programmes to 60.
According to the university, the new courses are aimed at expanding academic opportunities and offering relevant, skill-oriented programmes through its distance and online education platform.