Friday, Jan 13, 2023

JMI placement: Increase in international offers, Rs 25 lakh offered to two MBA students

Over 350 students have already been placed till now. Five international companies visited and offered packages in the range of Rs 20 to 25 lakh to BTech and MBA students.

JMI, JMI recruitment, Jamia Millia Islamia campus placement, JMI campus placement, Campus placement at JMIFive international companies visited the campus (Image credit: JMI)
Over 350 students have already been placed in the recruitment drive of Jamia Millia Islamia. Five international companies visited and offered packages in the range of Rs 20 to 25 lakh to BTech and MBA students. JIT from Japan offered packages worth Rs 20 lakh to BTech and MTech students and two MBA students received packages worth Rs 25 LPA from Home Centre, Dubai.

Also read |Jamia Millia Islamia to take decision regarding CUET in January

A total of 45 companies have already recruited the students. The main recruiters were — KPMG , Accenture, ICICI, CDOT, EXL, DLF, Vedanta. Deloitte and ABP News.

Other companies that visited the campus were Reliance Jio, L & T, Samsung R&D, JSW, Tech Mahindra, Lifestyle group, Babyshop, Moodys, HSBC, Seimens, Zenon Analytics, HLS Asia, TCS, WSP, Mother Dairy, Zia Semiconductors, Newgen, Comviva, Unicommerce, Believe, Azeem Premji foundation, India Infrastructure and Smart Cube.

In the coming phase companies such as Reliance Fynd, Bluestar, Vedanta, Accenture (for non-tech), IBM, Indiamart, Capgemini, Axiom Consulting, Bosch, Cyfuture etc are expected to visit the campus.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 17:56 IST
