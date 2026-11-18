Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has launched a Peer Support Volunteer Programme and a digital mental health helpline to provide accessible and confidential emotional and psychological support to students. The initiative, in collaboration with the Society for the Promotion of Youth & Masses (SPYM), will be operated through the university’s Mental Health and Wellness Cell.
The programme has a team of 40 trained student volunteers selected from different departments and centres of the university. They will work under the guidance of faculty mentors and trained counsellors to support students facing emotional distress and other mental health concerns.
The university said the initiative has been developed in alignment with the directions of the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The selection of the peer support volunteers followed an application and interview process. As many as 140 students responded to an Expression of Interest issued in August 2026, following which 40 candidates were selected. They underwent intensive training conducted by SPYM counsellors and the university’s Department of Psychology.
A key component of the initiative is the Jamia Wellness Connect Helpline, accessible through WhatsApp at 9911266684. The service is available in three languages — English, Hindi and Urdu — and allows students to seek assistance through a three-step process.
Students can use a nickname while accessing the service and choose whether they wish to speak with a male or female counsellor. The platform also allows them to seek support at a time convenient to them, with an emphasis on confidentiality and privacy.
Through the helpline, students can share their concerns with trained peer support volunteers. Where required, the volunteers can seek assistance from their assigned faculty mentors. Cases requiring intervention beyond counselling and faculty support will be referred to hospitals or appropriate medical facilities.
The helpline also provides access to the police emergency response number 112 for situations requiring immediate assistance.
The programme and the digital helpline were inaugurated by JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof Mazhar Asif and Registrar Prof Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi. The event was attended by SPYM representatives K Narayan and Gary Ried, and Prof Zubair Meenai, chairman of the university’s Mental Health and Wellness Cell and Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences.
Congratulating the volunteers and the university’s Mental Health and Wellness Cell, Vice-Chancellor Prof Asif said young people were increasingly facing financial, psychological and emotional pressures, making mental health support an important institutional responsibility.
He said the initiative would ensure students had access to “mental health support throughout the year within the university environment.” He also expressed hope that the programme would be expanded further.
Registrar Prof Rizvi said the initiative reflected JMI’s commitment to the mental well-being of its more than 22,000 students. He added that the programme was in keeping with the broader emphasis on mental health in the directions issued by the Supreme Court, various Union ministries and the UGC.