Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has launched a Peer Support Volunteer Programme and a digital mental health helpline to provide accessible and confidential emotional and psychological support to students. The initiative, in collaboration with the Society for the Promotion of Youth & Masses (SPYM), will be operated through the university’s Mental Health and Wellness Cell.

The programme has a team of 40 trained student volunteers selected from different departments and centres of the university. They will work under the guidance of faculty mentors and trained counsellors to support students facing emotional distress and other mental health concerns.

The university said the initiative has been developed in alignment with the directions of the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and the University Grants Commission (UGC).