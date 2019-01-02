JMI faculty awarded by Dutch government

Advertising

Nisar Khan, assistant professor, faculty of architecture and Ekistics is awarded the highly competitive Orange Knowledge Programme (OKP) fellowship by the Netherlands Government to attend the International Course on Urban Development in 2019. The course is conducted by Institute for Housing and Urban Development Studies (IHS), Erasmus University at Rotterdam.

The OKP fellowship is awarded through highly competitive selection procedure to the urban professionals to train them for imparting professional and pedagogical changes in their countries. The fellowship awarded to Khan covers the entire cost of attending the three-month course including the tuition fees of euro 5950 along with travel and accommodation expenses covered separately.

Khan expressed pleasure on receiving the fellowship and mentioned that it will help him in augmenting and sharing his knowledge on multiple urban issues in the globally renowned IHS which has been awarded with UN-Habitat scroll of honour in 2007 for urban studies. He hopes to enhance his teaching and professional capacity through the Dutch experience.

After completion of the course Khan will be granted a postgraduate diploma certificate by Erasmus University.