JMI extends online classes till November 24; makes end-semester exams online

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has decided to conduct its end-semester examinations online and extend virtual classes until November 24, citing the prevailing campus situation and concerns over students’ safety and security.

According to an office order issued on October 28, the university has taken this decision after a meeting of deans, department heads, directors and other officials to review the campus situation.

As per the decided schedule, online teaching for the odd semester will continue until November 24. Practical, fieldwork, project, viva and minor project examinations will be held online from November 25 to November 30. End-semester theory examinations will take place online from December 1 to December 24.