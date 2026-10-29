JMI extends online classes till November 24; makes end-semester exams online

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has decided to conduct its end-semester examinations online and extend virtual classes until November 24, citing the prevailing campus situation and concerns over students’ safety and security.
According to an office order issued on October 28, the university has taken this decision after a meeting of deans, department heads, directors and other officials to review the campus situation.
As per the decided schedule, online teaching for the odd semester will continue until November 24. Practical, fieldwork, project, viva and minor project examinations will be held online from November 25 to November 30. End-semester theory examinations will take place online from December 1 to December 24.
The university will observe winter vacation from December 25 to January 12, 2027, while classes for the even semester will begin on January 13, 2027.
The decision comes amid ongoing student protests demanding the reinstatement of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) and the announcement of an election schedule.
Earlier, the university had directed departments to conduct classes online until November 8. The latest order extends the online teaching period and shifts the end-semester examinations to online mode.
The protest began with a hunger strike and has continued amid tensions between students and the university administration. The university has also alleged damage to campus property during the agitation, while students continue to demand the revival of the students’ union.
Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi issued the order, directing deans, department heads and directors to make the necessary arrangements for online classes and examinations.
(With inputs from PTI)