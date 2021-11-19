JMI begins admission process for distance, online courses

The Centre for Distance and Open Education (CDOE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is inviting applications for admission to online diploma, certificate and post-graduate online programmes for the session 2021-22. The application forms for admission are now available at jmicoe.in and jmi.ac.in.

Admissions are open for the following programmes: Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Arts, BCom, MA (English), MA (Hindi), MA (History), MA (Urdu), MA (Political), MA (Sociology), MCom, Post Graduate Diploma in Guidance & Counselling and Post Graduate Diploma in Geoinformatics.

The last date for submission of applications for courses that do not require candidates to sit for a test is November 30. The verification of documents and payment of fees will begin from December 1 onwards. The candidates are required to complete the admission process in all respect latest by December 6, 2021.

Applicants are advised to read the information carefully and ensure their eligibility before submission of the online admission application form. No application form will be accepted after the last date of its submission. Applicants can contact the office of the CDOE at 011-26981717.