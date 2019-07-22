JMI admissions result 2019 declared: How to check

Toggle Menu
JMI admissions result 2019: The varsity has declared the result of the entrance exams conducted for admission to Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). Students can check the same at jmi.ac.in.

JMI result 2019: Check score at jmi.ac.in. (Representational image)

JMI admissions result 2019: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has declared the result for the entrance exams conducted for the admission to various courses at the varsity. Candidates can check the result at jmi.ac.in.

The entrance examination for the Master’s programme was conducted from June 12 to 26, while the entrance exam for BBA, B Com, BA Economics will be conducted on June 15, and BA Political Science on June 12, 2019. The applications came from as many as 39 countries, as per the officials.

JMI admissions result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jmi.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘JMI admission result 2019’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Result will appear, download

As per reports, the varsity has received 180 applications from foreign and 265 applications from NRI students.

From this academic year onwards the university has introduced one MBA programme in entrepreneurship and family business. In an interview with The Indian Express, professor Najma Akhtar, Jamia’s first woman Vice-Chancellor, had said, “if there’s one thing which is required in Jamia at the time, it is the introduction of new courses, tailored to current needs”.

