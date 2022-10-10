scorecardresearch
JMI Admissions 2022: Registration window opened for two certificates, one diploma programme

JMI Admissions 2022: The online application for the Certificate in Translation Proficiency in English, Certificate in Digital Humanities and Diploma in Translation Proficiency in English will remain open till October 25.

JMI Admissions 2022: These courses are available only to regular students or employees of the university.

JMI Admissions 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) opened registration for two certificates and a diploma programme under its part-time self-financed courses on Monday.

The online application for the Certificate in Translation Proficiency in English, Certificate in Digital Humanities and Diploma in Translation Proficiency in English will remain open till October 25.

These courses are available only to regular students or employees of the university.

“The Department of English, Jamia Millia Islamia offers 3 programs under the university’s Part-Time Self-Financed Programme Courses for 2022-23. Online Applications are invited for the following Certificate and Diploma programmes,” an official notification read.

To be eligible for the certificate course in translation proficiency in English, a candidate must be proficient in a language other than English, preferably Urdu or Hindi, the university said.

For admission to a diploma course in translation in proficiency in English, a student must have a graduate degree and should be proficient in a language other than English, the varsity said.

A senior secondary, higher secondary or equivalent school certificate with no less than 50 per cent marks is another requirement for both, the certificate course in digital humanities and the diploma in translation.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 05:49:41 pm
