JMI Admissions 2022-23 registration deadline extended till May 25

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the last date for the registration process for admission to all programmes till May 25, 2022. The candidates who want to take admissions in Non-CUET UG, PG, diploma and PhD programmes offered by Jamia Millia Islamia now have 13 extra days to register themselves.

As per the official notice, the applicants who have applied for JMI programmes through CUET 2022 are also required to fill the JMI registration form at the university examination website till May 25, 2022.

The JMI Admission registration process began on April 15. Earlier, the last date to submit the online registration form was May 13 which has now been extended. However, the university did not mention the reason for the extension in the application process.

Jamia earlier said it will conduct eight undergraduate programmes under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). However, now it has been decided that 10 UG courses will be conducted under CUET. These courses are BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) History, BSc in Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), BSc (Hons) Physics and BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature.