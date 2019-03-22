JMI admissions 2019: UG, PG courses admission begins; know how to apply

JMI admissions 2019: The Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses through its official website, jmi.ac.in. The online admission forms are already available. Forms for the B.Tech, B.Arch programmes will be available till March 30 and for M.Phil and PhD programme the process will end on April 12, 2019.

To be eligible for admission, candidates will have to clear an entrance exam for their corresponding courses. Those who pass the written exam will be shortlisted for interview round after which a final merit list will be released. Selected students will have to furnish the result of qualifying exam (class 12 or graduation course) latest by September 16, 2019.

Meanwhile, The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to begin its admission process early this year, with registration starting on April 15 and finishing on May 7, 2019. Check full details on DU admissions here. The application process for JNU entrance exam has already begun and the last date to apply is April 15, 2019.

JMI admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jmi.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘ug admissions’ or ‘BTech/B.Arch admissions’

Step 3: Apply at ‘register yourself’

Step 4: Fill in personal details to register

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form upload images

Step 7: Make payment

JMI admissions 2019: Fee