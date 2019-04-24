Toggle Menu
JMI admissions 2019 application deadline extended: Check how to apply for UG, PG courseshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/jmi-admissions-2019-application-deadline-extended-check-how-to-apply-for-ug-pg-courses-jmi-ac-in-5692313/

JMI admissions 2019 application deadline extended: Check how to apply for UG, PG courses

JMI admissions 2019: Candidates can apply at jmi.ac.in. Earlier, admission to undergraduate courses was to conclude on April 12, 2019. Check what all documents are needed to apply for admission in Jamia Millia Institute

jmi, jmi admission, jamia, jamia admissions, jamia admission form jamia admission from online, jamia milia islamia admissions 2019, jamia milia islamia application form, jmi.ac.in, education news,

JMI admissions 2019: The Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has extended the application deadline for admission to the institute to April 29, 2019. Further, candidates will be allowed to edit their application form till April 30, 2019. Candidates can apply at jmi.ac.in. Earlier, admission to undergraduate courses was to conclude on April 12, 2019.

To be eligible for admission, candidates will have to clear an entrance exam for their corresponding courses. Those who pass the written exam will be shortlisted for the interview round after which a final merit list will be released. Selected students will have to furnish the result of qualifying exam (class 12 or graduation course) latest by September 16, 2019.

JMI admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jmi.ac.in
Step 2: Click on scrolling link ‘admissions ug/pg 2019’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘register yourself’
Step 5: Fill form, register
Step 6: Log-in using the registration form
Step 7: Fill form, upload images
Step 8: Make payment

Read| Top colleges in India

JMI admissions 2019: Documents needed

Email id
Mobile no
Scanned photo
Scanned signature
Credit card, Net banking or ATM-cum-Debit card

JMI admissions 2019: Fee

jmi, jmi admission, jamia, jamia admissions, jamia admission form jamia admission from online, jamia milia islamia admissions 2019, jamia milia islamia application form, jmi.ac.in, education news,

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Odisha OJEE admit card 2019 to release today evening: How to download
2 CBSE decides to award full marks for 'tricky' question in Class 12 Maths paper; many students, teachers unhappy
3 AP EAMCET answer key 2019: How to download, raise objections