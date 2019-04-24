JMI admissions 2019 application deadline extended: Check how to apply for UG, PG courses

JMI admissions 2019: The Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) has extended the application deadline for admission to the institute to April 29, 2019. Further, candidates will be allowed to edit their application form till April 30, 2019. Candidates can apply at jmi.ac.in. Earlier, admission to undergraduate courses was to conclude on April 12, 2019.
To be eligible for admission, candidates will have to clear an entrance exam for their corresponding courses. Those who pass the written exam will be shortlisted for the interview round after which a final merit list will be released. Selected students will have to furnish the result of qualifying exam (class 12 or graduation course) latest by September 16, 2019.
JMI admissions 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, jmi.ac.in
Step 2: Click on scrolling link ‘admissions ug/pg 2019’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘register yourself’
Step 5: Fill form, register
Step 6: Log-in using the registration form
Step 7: Fill form, upload images
Step 8: Make payment
JMI admissions 2019: Documents needed
Email id
Mobile no
Scanned photo
Scanned signature
Credit card, Net banking or ATM-cum-Debit card
JMI admissions 2019: Fee