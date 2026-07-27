JMI Admission 2026-27: Registrations open for 49 distance and online courses

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has commenced the admission process for a total of 49 distance and online courses offered by its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). The online application forms are available for interested candidates at the official admission website of the institute – admission.jmi.ac.in. As per the announced schedule, the last date to submit the application is August 10, 2026. These courses will be offered by CDOE to students through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning (OL) modes for the 2026-27 academic session.

This year, CDOE has added two new programmes to its list of offered courses, namely Bachelor of Science (Biosciences) and Master of Business Administration (MBA). Both these programmes will be offered in online mode. Students applying for these newly launched courses will be enrolled based on their performance in their last qualifying examination and an interview. The institute will conduct an entrance test for admission to the MBA (ODL) and BEd programmes. The entrance exam is scheduled for August 22, 2026.