JMI Admission 2026-27: Registrations open for 49 distance and online courses

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has commenced the admission process for a total of 49 distance and online courses offered by its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). The online application forms are available for interested candidates at the official admission website of the institute – admission.jmi.ac.in. As per the announced schedule, the last date to submit the application is August 10, 2026. These courses will be offered by CDOE to students through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning (OL) modes for the 2026-27 academic session.
This year, CDOE has added two new programmes to its list of offered courses, namely Bachelor of Science (Biosciences) and Master of Business Administration (MBA). Both these programmes will be offered in online mode. Students applying for these newly launched courses will be enrolled based on their performance in their last qualifying examination and an interview. The institute will conduct an entrance test for admission to the MBA (ODL) and BEd programmes. The entrance exam is scheduled for August 22, 2026.
The university is currently offering admissions to the following undergraduate and postgraduate courses in distance and online mode of learning.
In addition to the degree programmes, Jamia has also opened admissions for several Postgraduate Diploma, Advanced Diploma, Diploma, and Certificate courses. Following is the list of the diploma programmes:
Admission to these diploma courses, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be granted based on merit in the qualifying examination. While for the courses like MBA (ODL) and B.Ed., the university will carry out an exam at the Jamia Millia Islamia campus. The exact venue and time will be informed to candidates through the admit cards.
Shortlisted candidates will receive confirmation of their admission on their registered email IDs along with the schedule for physical document verification. As announced by JMI, the verification process and fee submission will be held between August 31 and September 10, 2026.