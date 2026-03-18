JMI Admission 2026–27: 30 new programmes introduced; applications underway

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Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will complete its admission registration on March 25 for the academic year 2026-2027. The registration is underway for undergraduate, postgraduate, advanced diploma, PG Diploma, Certificate and Diploma programmes.
The application process of JMI commenced on February 20, 2026, along with the release of the official prospectus. Candidates applying for programmes that require entrance examinations must submit their applications by March 25. Meanwhile, applications under the multiple-entry pathway for Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP), subject to seat availability, will remain open until April 10.
Online forms for programmes whose admissions will be done on the merit of JEE Mains, NATA, NEET for BPT, NCET and CUET will be available until 10 days after the declaration of results by the respective testing agencies.
In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will introduce the multiple entry and exit option under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) starting from the 2026–27 academic session, offering students greater academic flexibility.
To further improve accessibility for applicants across the country, the university has expanded its entrance test network by adding three new centres—Jaipur, Dehradun, and Kishanganj—bringing the total to 11. The other centres include Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Srinagar, Calicut, and Bhopal.
JMI has introduced 30 new programmes for the upcoming academic session: BA (Hons) Japanese Studies (Self Financed); BA (Hons) German Studies (Self Financed); B.A. (Hons) Uzbek Language, Literature & Culture; B.A. (Hons) Human Resource Management, (Self Financed); Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling (Self-Financed) (RCI Approved Program); M.Sc. (Biosciences) As per NEP; M.Sc. (Biotechnology) as per NEP; M.Sc (Botany) as per NEP; MA (Social Work) as per NEP; MA (HRM) As per NEP; MA (Sociology) as per NEP; ITEP B.Sc B.Ed (Secondary); ITEP BA B.Ed (Secondary); M.Sc. (Renewable Energy) (Self-Financed); B.Tech. (Robotics & Artificial Intelligence) (Self-Financed); B.Tech. Civil Engineering (Construction Technology) (Self Financed); B.E. (Civil Engineering) Evening, (Self Financed); B.E. (Electrical Engineering) Evening, (Self Financed); B.E. (Mechanical Engineering) Evening (Self Financed); Diploma (Leather Goods & Footwear Technology) (Self Financed); LLM (Criminal Law) (Regular/ Regular-Self Financed); LLM (Corporate Law) (Regular/ Regular-Self Financed); LLM (Personal Law) (Regular/ Regular-Self Financed); P.G. Diploma in Computational Design & AI in Architecture (Self Financed), Certificate in Calligraphy Painting (Self Financed),; Certificate in Painting (Self Financed); Master of Hotel Management (Self Financed), B. Voc. (Molecular Diagnostics) – (Self-financed); M.Sc. (Biophysics) (As per NEP) and M.Tech (Material Science & Technology)
In keeping with the government’s emphasis on the internationalisation of higher education, Jamia Millia Islamia has revised its fee structure for overseas students. The university has lowered fees for foreign applicants under both general and supernumerary categories, while also introducing a region-specific differential fee system for candidates from SAARC nations, West Asia, Africa, and Latin America.