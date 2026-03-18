JMI Admission 2026–27: 30 new programmes introduced; applications underway

The applications under the multiple-entry pathway for Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP), subject to seat availability, will remain open until April 10. (File Photo)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will complete its admission registration on March 25 for the academic year 2026-2027. The registration is underway for undergraduate, postgraduate, advanced diploma, PG Diploma, Certificate and Diploma programmes.

The application process of JMI commenced on February 20, 2026, along with the release of the official prospectus. Candidates applying for programmes that require entrance examinations must submit their applications by March 25. Meanwhile, applications under the multiple-entry pathway for Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP), subject to seat availability, will remain open until April 10.

Online forms for programmes whose admissions will be done on the merit of JEE Mains, NATA, NEET for BPT, NCET and CUET will be available until 10 days after the declaration of results by the respective testing agencies.