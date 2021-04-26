JKCET 2021: Last date to apply is April 30, check details here

JKCET 2021: Everything you need to know. File photo.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) is inviting applications for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2021. Initially, the last date of applying for the entrance exam was April 6 but then it was extended till April 16. Later, the deadline was extended again and now the last date to fill up online application forms is April 30. Candidates can apply online at — jkbopee.gov.in.

The entrance exam scores are used for admission to full-time BE/BTech Engineering courses in Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Engineering/Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Bio-Medical Engineering and Information Technology, offered in various government and private engineering colleges of UT of J&K.

Read | Here’s how to get admission in IITs without clearing JEE Advanced

The CET question paper will have three sections comprising Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 180 questions (60 questions from each section) with a time duration of 3 hours. The questions shall be multiple choice objective types with one mark each. There will be 0.25 negative marks for each wrong answer.

Merit list shall be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks obtained in the qualifying examination (class 12) by the candidates, in case the entrance examination is not conducted. If the entrance examination is conducted, the selection of candidates for admission to the programme will depend on their performance in the entrance test and eligibility.

The result will be published in two or more local dailies and will be uploaded on the website of the Board http://www.jkbopee.gov.in/www.jakbopee.org. The process of selection will be notified separately.