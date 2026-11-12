JKBOSE Winter Zone Results 2026 for Class 10th, 11th, 12th likely by January 10

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to release the winter zone results for Classes 10, 11 and 12 by January 10, as announced by its chairman, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh. The release date shared by the chairman is tentative.
JKBOSE is currently conducting the annual regular October-November 2026 examinations across the Kashmir Division, winter zone areas of Jammu Division and the Union Territory of Ladakh. Class 10 exams started on October 19 and will conclude by November 18, while Class 12 exams, taking place from October 21, will end by November 21.
Students who are appearing for the exams will be able to download the JKBOSE Winter Zone results 2026, once released, through the official website of the board, jkbose.jk.gov.in, by entering the required login credentials.
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JKBOSE Winter Zone Result 2026: How to check?
Class 10, 11 and 12 students will be able to check their JKBOSE results 2026 on the official website, jkbose.ac.in, once it is released online by the board, by following the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Go to the official JKBOSE website, jkbose.jk.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the relevant JKBOSE winter zone result link for Class 10, 11 or 12.
Step 3: Enter the required login credentias, such as your roll number and registration number.
Step 4: Submit the details to open the result file.
Step 5: The JKBOSE winter zone result 2026 will display on your screen.
Step 6: Check the marks and download the result PDF for future reference.
According to the chairman, the ongoing examinations are being conducted smoothly and are expected to conclude within the next two weeks. Class 10 exams for main subjects have been completed, while major papers for Class 12 are also over. Class 11 examinations are currently underway.
Students appearing for the JKBOSE winter zone 2026 exams are required to check the official website of the board mentioned above for early updates about the result release date.