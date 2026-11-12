JKBOSE Winter Zone Results 2026 for Class 10th, 11th, 12th likely by January 10

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to release the winter zone results for Classes 10, 11 and 12 by January 10, as announced by its chairman, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh. The release date shared by the chairman is tentative.

JKBOSE is currently conducting the annual regular October-November 2026 examinations across the Kashmir Division, winter zone areas of Jammu Division and the Union Territory of Ladakh. Class 10 exams started on October 19 and will conclude by November 18, while Class 12 exams, taking place from October 21, will end by November 21.

Students who are appearing for the exams will be able to download the JKBOSE Winter Zone results 2026, once released, through the official website of the board, jkbose.jk.gov.in, by entering the required login credentials.