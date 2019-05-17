JKBOSE class 10th, 12th re-evaluation process begins: How to apply?

JKBOSE re-evaluation: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has begun the re-evaluation process for both class 10 and class 12 board exams. Interested students can apply at the official website, jkbose.ac.in. As on now, the re-evaluation process for 10th bi-annual result 2019 for Kashmir division and JKBOSE class 12 Jammu division has begun.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated the re-verification process for class 10 board exams. The CBSE class 10 board result was declared on May 7, 2019 at cbse.nic.in. Over 18 lakh students appeared for the exam and 91.1 per cent students cleared it.

JKBOSE re-evaluation 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘re-evaluation 10th’ or ‘re-evaluation for 10+2’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using their roll number

Step 5: Apply, make payment

Candidates are required to fill the online xerox and re-evaluation application form on the website and take a print out of the same. As per the official notification, students can obtain the xerox of answer sheets till May 24 and the re-evaluation process will conclude by May 29, 2019.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board class 10 examinations were conducted from February 25 to March 19. While the exams for class 12 Jammu division were conducted from February 23 to March 18, 2019.