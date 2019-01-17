JKBOSE class 11th result not releasing today, check updates here

JKBOSE class 11 result: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, in an official statement, has said that the result of class 11 has not been released. “The rumour about the declaration of result on January 17, 2019 for class 11 is false. The result declaration is likely to take a few more days.”

Earlier, the news that JKBOSE class 11 result has been declared was doing rounds on some news websites and social media platforms.

According to official sources, the result can be expected within a week. The final date is not confirmed yet. Recently, JKBOSE has declared the result for class 10 and 12 for Jammu and Kashmir region, winter one on its official website, jkbose.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the date for JKOS class 10 failure/re-appear has been extended.

The last date to for submission of admission-cum-permission form along with the prescribed fee for Secondary School examination for class 10 of Jammu and Kashmir state Open Schooling (JKOS), annual session (October – November 2017) has been extended to January 28, 2019.

Candidates will have to pay a total fee of Rs 2,735 to the board.