Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

JKBOSE releases tentative date sheet for classes 10th, 11th and 12th

JKBOSE Class 10th, 11th and 12th date sheet: Students can check the schedule at the official website — jkbose.nic.in.

jkbose.nic.in, JKBOSE, Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE class 10th datesheet, JKBOSE class 11th datesheet, JKBOSE 12th datesheet, JKBOSE datesheetJKBOSE date sheet: The exams will begin different dates in soft and hard zones (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/ Representative Image)

JKBOSE Class 10th, 11th, 12th date sheet: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Saturday issued the tentative schedule for annual regular exams for classes 10, 11 and 12. Students can check the schedule at the official website — jkbose.nic.in.

In soft zone areas, the exams for class 10 will begin from March 9; for class 11, the exam will begin from March 6; for class 12, the exams will begin from March 4. In hard zone areas, the exams will commence from March 11 for class 10, March 10 for class 11 and March 8 for class 12.

Last year, the JKBOSE class 12 results were declared on February 9 for the Kashmir division and the results for the Jammu division were announced on June 30. In the Jammu division, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 70 per cent where girls have outshone boys this time, scoring the highest in all streams. As many as 75 per cent students got distinctions, and 60 per cent secured first division.

In 2022, class 10 results for the Kashmir division were declared on September 14, while for the Jammu division, they were declared on July 14. For Kargil division, the results were announced on March 5 for classes 10 and 12.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 18:03 IST
