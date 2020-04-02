Jammu and Kashmir Board JKBOSE postpones Class 10, 12 exams further due to lockdown

The revised dates of the board examinations will be released after the lockdown gets over The revised dates of the board examinations will be released after the lockdown gets over

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has deferred the class 10, 11 and 12 board examinations further. The board examinations were earlier postponed till March 31, but it has now been deferred again due to lockdown. The revised dates of the board examinations will be released after the lockdown gets over.

“In continuation to the notification, wherein due to outbreak of COVID-19, as a precautionary measure, all the ongoing examination of JKBOSE for classes 10, 11 and 12 being held across Jammu and Kashmir were postponed up to March 31 are being now postponed till further orders,” the notice released by the Board reads.

The board has also postponed the evaluation process. “In compliance to the mandatory lockdown period announced and various advisories issued by the govt. of the UT of J&K, the already announced suspension of the ongoing evaluation projects of SSE & HSP-II Annual Regular Summer Zone 2020 at JKBOSE Jammu Division is hereby extended till further orders,” the circular mentioned.

The schools, educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir were closed till April 14 due to lockdown.

