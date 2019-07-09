JKBOSE part 2 bi-annual result 2019 for private candidates declared, how to check via website

JKBOSE part 2 bi-annual result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBoSE) has released the part 2 bi-annual result 2019 for private candidates for Jammu division students. The students who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website jkbose.jk.gov.in and indiaresult.com.

Advertising

Students can also check the result via SMS by typing jkbose12 <space> roll number and send it to 5686850. The results so declared are for the class 12 students and for class 11 students the result has already been released. The result is for Jammu Summer division only.

JKBOSE class 12 result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘JKBOSE class 12 part 2 bi-annual result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Advertising

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Students need to download take a print out of their results. The same will act as provisional mark sheet. Candidates will get the official mark sheet from their respective schools. Earlier, the board declared the results for Kashmir and Jammu division for regular students in the month of May.

In 2019 as many as 54.53 per cent students passed the exam which was a decline from 2018’s pass percentage which was recorded at 61.44 per cent and in 2017 as many as 75.46 per cent cleared the JKBOSE class 12 annual Jammu exam.