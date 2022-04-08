JKBOSE Leh division Class 11 result declared: Here’s how to check

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced results for class 11 (Leh division). The students who appeared for the class 11 examinations can now check their scores from the official JKBOSE website — jkbose.ac.in.

To check their results for class 11 Leh division, students have to login using their allotted roll number.

JKBOSE class 11 Leh division result: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official JKBOSE website — jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘result’ menu and choose either of the options — Kashmir or Jammu division.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘View result of Higher Secondary part I (11th class), session annual regular-2021, Leh’.

Step 4: A new window will open up. Key in your roll number and security captcha, and click on ‘submit’.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

The Board has also released result for class 11 Jammu winter zone, which can be downloaded from the official JKBOSE website — jkbose.ac.in — by following the process mentioned above, but instead candidates simply have to click on the link for ‘View result of Higher Secondary part I (11th Class), session annual regular-2021, Jammu (Winter Zone)’.

Towards the end of last month, JKBOSE had also announced results for class 11 (Kashmir division).